India well-prepared to combat second wave of Covid-19: Finance ministry report
Having successfully managed the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is well prepared to combat the scourge of the second wave, the Finance Ministry's monthly economic report said.
The report further said high-frequency data indicates that India is on the path to become better and stronger.
"After battling a historic pandemic in FY 2020-21, the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger as is reflected in the movement of several high-frequency indicators.
"Instrumental in this resilient comeback will be a strong revival in investment growth supported by the AtmaNirbharBharat Mission and a massive boost to infrastructure and capital expenditure provided for in the Union Budget 2021-22," the report said.
The rise in daily new cases since mid February marks the onset of second wave of Covid-19 infection in India, the report said, adding the country "has, however, been able to delay the onset of the second wave – the gap between the first peak to start of the second wave has been 151 days in India while it was much lower in other countries."