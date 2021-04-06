India well-prepared to combat second wave of Covid-19: Finance ministry report

The report further said high-frequency data indicates that India is on the path to become better and stronger.

"After battling a historic pandemic in FY 2020-21, the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger as is reflected in the movement of several high-frequency indicators.

"Instrumental in this resilient comeback will be a strong revival in investment growth supported by the AtmaNirbharBharat Mission and a massive boost to infrastructure and capital expenditure provided for in the Union Budget 2021-22," the report said.

The rise in daily new cases since mid February marks the onset of second wave of Covid-19 infection in India, the report said, adding the country "has, however, been able to delay the onset of the second wave – the gap between the first peak to start of the second wave has been 151 days in India while it was much lower in other countries."