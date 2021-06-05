Indian PM Modi addresses World Environment Day event; says Ethanol become priority to maintain healthy environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said multiple benefits of clean energy have to reach the agriculture sector of India. Addressing the event held on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Prime Minister said Ethanol has become a priority today to maintain a healthy environment. The Prime Minister released the “Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025”. He also launched a Pilot Project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune.

The Prime Minister also interacted with farmers from various parts of the country. Balu Waghmare, Pune based farmer, said organic production is gaining wide popularity and organic farmers are earning more than usual with the new practices. Arvind, a sugarcane cultivator from Uttar Pradesh, said to Mr Modi that ethanol is helping him earn more profits and farmers of his area are using urea and ethanol to increase the quality of production.

In his interaction with the Prime Minister, Amit Kumar from Gujarat said the new plants that are converting garbage to biogas are immensely helping the farmers. He said around 40 to 50 MT of cow-dung from 20 villages goes to the plant and 7,200 kg of biogas is produced every day.

Speaking on the occasion Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said every day is an environment day for India. He said trees, animals, and birds have always been revered in India. Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar has said, India is one of the few countries where forest cover has actually increased in the last decade. On the World Environment Day, Mr. Javadekar said the forest and tree cover in the country has reached 24.56 per cent of the geographic area which is spread over eight lakh square kilometres. He said, India has increased its forest and tree cover by 15 thousand square kilometres in the last six years.

The Union Environment Minister further said, India is home to rich wildlife and biodiversity having 70 per cent Tiger and Asiatic Lions and 60 per cent of Leopard global population. He said, substantial increase in the population of big cats in the last seven years reflects the Government’s commitment towards conservation of wildlife and environment.

Highlighting the other initiatives of the government, the Environment Minister has said, phase-two of the FAME India scheme is being implemented with budgetary support of 10 thousand crore rupees to facilitate and enhance electric mobility. He said, this will help in generating demands for electrical vehicles in the country. Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, FAME India scheme was launched in the year 2015 for promoting adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that living in harmony with nature and protecting biodiversity has been at the centre of Indian ethos and culture. In a tweet, he said, On World Environment Day, as humanity fights against COVID-19, we reaffirm our commitment to work with the global community for a sustainable future.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon everyone to intensify the efforts to protect and restore the degrading ecosystems. In a tweet on World Environment Day, the Vice President called upon everyone to protect the environment today to hand over a liveable planet to the future generations tomorrow.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that human beings have an unbreakable bond with nature and conservation of nature and environment is the responsibility and duty of all of us. In a tweet on World Environment Day today, Mr Shah said, the Modi government has done an unprecedented job of bringing awareness in the society with many efforts in this direction. He called upon everyone to contribute by becoming aware of nature conservation on World Environment Day.