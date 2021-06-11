Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new head of armed forces
Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will replace outgoing Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ibne Jayed, director of the Bangladeshi Defense Ministry's Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) department, confirmed that Ahmed will take charge of Bangladesh Army in a formal handover on June 24 when General Aziz formally retires.
Ahmed is currently serving as the Quartermaster General of the Bangladesh Army.
According to a notification of the Ministry of Defence on Thursday, Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will also be promoted to the rank of general on that day.
