Indian PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, around 1pm on Sunday, Trend reports citing The Hindustan Times.

The university will be established in an area covering Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about ₹700 crore, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in the poll-bound state will be in line with the Prime Minister's vision of inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country

The sports university will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball, volleyball, handball, kabaddi ground, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and a cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons, including 540 women and as many men.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh recently ahead of this year's Assembly polls where the party is hoping for a second consecutive term.

Recently, Modi inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project during his visit to the city in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, marking one of the key developmental projects of the BJP government in the state.

Prior to that, Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the BJP came to power in the state with a massive majority of more than 300 of the 403 seats, following which Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister.