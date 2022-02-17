Wider ramifications of developments in Afghanistan to Central Asia: India at UN

India on Wednesday warned about the developments in Afghanistan having wider ramifications in the Central Asia region. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, drew the UN Security Council's attention towards the threat of possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"The developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to the Central Asia region, particularly the possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the Afghan territory," Tirumurti said.

The Indian envoy was participating in a UNSC debate on "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization". CSTO, which consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its establishment.