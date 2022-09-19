...
Other News Materials 19 September 2022 00:24 (UTC +04:00)
Fiona becomes hurricane as it heads toward Puerto Rico

Fiona has become a hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 km per hour, as it is heading toward Puerto Rico, according to the latest public advisory issued by the U.S. Hurricane Center on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico on Sunday, with heavy rains likely to produce life-threatening flash floods and urban flooding.

Fiona is forecast to continue to strengthen after moving away from the U.S. territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico on Sunday morning as Fiona is approaching the island.

