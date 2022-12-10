Brazil boss Tite confirms departure after World Cup exit

Brazil manager Tite confirmed that he will step down after his team's quarterfinal defeat to Croatia on penalties, a result that eliminated the tournament favorites from the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Tite, who took charge of Brazil in July 2016, had already announced his intention to leave after the World Cup and said the decision would not change.

"It is very difficult," Tite told reporters on Friday. "The cycle ended and I said that one and a half years ago. I needed to have the full cycle and now I have the full cycle and have followed the moments."

When asked what type of legacy he would leave, the 61-year-old replied: "Time will answer that."

Tite, who won 61 of his 81 games and lost seven, led Brazil to the 2019 Copa America title as hosts.