Burkina Faso government demands pullout of France’s military

The Government of Burkina Faso requested France to pull out its military from the territory of the country within one month, the Agence d’Information du Burkina (AIB) news agency said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Government of Burkina Faso denounced on Wednesday the agreement dating back to December 17, 2018, which regulated France’s military presence in the country, the news agency informed.

It was reported earlier that a demonstration against presence of French troops had taken place in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. A similar demonstration ending with clashes with police occurred last November.