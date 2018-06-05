Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Syria's Homs

Russian soldiers from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria have distributed about 4 tonnes of products in the community of Al-Zaafaraniyah in the Homs province, a representative for the center, Vadim Rogov, told reporters, TASS reports.

"A total of 890 food packages with a total weight of 3.8 tonnes were distributed among the locals," Rogov said. Medical help was also provided to the locals: 107 people received medical treatment.

"Thank you for returning peace and security to us," the Al-Zaafaraniyah administration head, Youssef Mandour, said. "The Syrian army ultimately took the whole territory of the province under control. When it happened, people felt secure. We are grateful to our government, the president and our Russian friends who were by our side. Only joint efforts help reach peace not just in our settlement, but across Syria as well."

Still, the situation in the city of Raqqa, that is controlled by the US-led Western coalition, remains tense. According to the assessment of the UN mission, the city lays in ruins: 80% of houses were demolished or damaged, and there are bodies under the debris. The city was not cleared from mines, so civilians are still dying. There is neither electricity nor water in Raqqa, and schools and hospitals are not operating.

The Homs de-escalation zone was liberated earlier thanks to the agreements of the Reconciliation Center with the Syrian government. It became possible through negotiations, without conducting military operations. As soon as communities were liberated, works to restore infrastructure began.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news