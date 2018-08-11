Russian weapons sales up 11% per year in past three years - defense minister

The volume of Russian weapons sales has been growing about 11% per year over the past three years, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Rossiya 1 TV channel on Saturday, TASS reported.

"I do not know whether this is attributable to the Army Games and the forums and exhibitions, which we hold. Russian weapons sales have been growing about 11% per year over the past three years. That’s quite a lot," the minister said.

The fourth International Army Games kicked off on July 28 in Patriot Park outside Moscow. The Games, which are closing today, were held simultaneously on 24 ranges in seven countries. Taking part in them were teams from 32 countries.

The minister noted that the competitions attracted a large number of representatives of the military-industrial complex. "There were many representatives of industry, design bureaus even at the competitions of haulage trucks that transport tanks, not to mention the [competitions], which involve such sophisticated equipment as tanks, planes and helicopters," he said.

