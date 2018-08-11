Russian weapons sales up 11% per year in past three years - defense minister

11 August 2018 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of Russian weapons sales has been growing about 11% per year over the past three years, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Rossiya 1 TV channel on Saturday, TASS reported.

"I do not know whether this is attributable to the Army Games and the forums and exhibitions, which we hold. Russian weapons sales have been growing about 11% per year over the past three years. That’s quite a lot," the minister said.

The fourth International Army Games kicked off on July 28 in Patriot Park outside Moscow. The Games, which are closing today, were held simultaneously on 24 ranges in seven countries. Taking part in them were teams from 32 countries.

The minister noted that the competitions attracted a large number of representatives of the military-industrial complex. "There were many representatives of industry, design bureaus even at the competitions of haulage trucks that transport tanks, not to mention the [competitions], which involve such sophisticated equipment as tanks, planes and helicopters," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%
Economy news 11 August 13:03
Russian expert considers expansion of Baku-Moscow-Ankara format promising
Commentary 10 August 20:57
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10 August 19:51
New head elected to Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council's Board
Business 10 August 18:49
Number of flights from Uzbekistan to Russia continuing to grow
Tourism 10 August 11:44
Russia's LiAZ eyes to start bus deliveries to Azerbaijan
Economy news 9 August 17:54
Latest
India's Kerala flood death toll reaches 37
Other News 11 August 23:00
Egypt forces foil suicide attack on church in Cairo
Other News 11 August 22:21
Governor declares state of emergency for California wildfire
US 11 August 21:43
Turkey ready to conduct trade with partners in national currencies - Erdogan
Turkey 11 August 21:09
CNPC overtakes Total share in Iran gas project
Business 11 August 20:39
Winners of second day of Azerbaijan Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 11 August 20:14
Small plane with 9 people on board loses contact in eastern Indonesia
Other News 11 August 19:43
Death toll from Greece’s fire disaster rose to 94
Europe 11 August 18:51
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 August 18:37