Moscow reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, highest since June 12

Moscow recorded 1,560 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since June 12, the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data shows, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Moscow’s daily increase stands at 0.6%. Yesterday, the city identified 1,050 infections over the previous 24-hour period.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,227 recovered from the virus and 14 more people died from the virus-related causes.

Since the epidemic began Moscow has recorded 281,968 cases of the infection, 242,883 people recovered and 5,129 died. Currently, the city has 33,956 active cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 32,421,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 987,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 23,934,430 individuals have recovered from the illness across the world.

To date, 1,136,048 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 934,146 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,056 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.