Russia ready to consider prisoner swap with US - Vladimir Putin

Russia is ready to consider the issue of prisoner swap with the US, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Yes, yes," he said when asked a respective question.

Meanwhile Putin noted that much more Russian citizens are held in custody in the US than American citizens - in Russia. "I know that there are convicted US citizens in custody, but their number cannot be compared with that of Russian citizens remaining in American prisons," he said.