Russia documents 21,650 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Russia has documented 21,650 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 5,472,941, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative daily increase rate reaches 0.4%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,335 new cases were documented in St. Petersburg, 332 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 309 in Buryatia, 303 in the Bryansk Region.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to 369,708 in Russia, the highest figure since February 20.

In the past 24 hour, Moscow registered 124 Covid-related deaths, which has become a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total death toll in the capital is now 22,210, or 1.65% of all cases, according to the statistics.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow registered 7,246 new cases versus 6,723 one day earlier. The total case count is now 1,346,183.

The recovery count grew by 4,433, up to 1,148,291. The number of ongoing cases continues to grow and is currently 175,682 - the highest number for the entire pandemic period.

Russia has documented 12,626 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,969,340.

The share of recovered patients has decreased to 90.8% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,304 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 249 in the Voronezh Region, 211 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 210 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 202 in the Omsk Region.