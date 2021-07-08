Moscow has enough vaccines to meet demand, says sanitary watchdog

The amount of coronavirus vaccines in Moscow is enough to meet the demand of the citizens and employers, the sanitary watchdog’s Moscow department wrote on its official website on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Moscow has enough vaccines to meet the demand of the citizens and employers — both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, it said. "The Ministry of Health supplies vaccines practically on a daily basis, the situation with vaccine reserves is under control," it added.

A stable process of vaccination is ensured in the country’s capital, says the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

On June 16, Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor ordered the vaccination of 60% of the city’s employed residents. Among them are those working in the sectors of trade, services, public catering, housing and utilities, transport, education, healthcare, as well as at beauty parlors, fitness clubs, theaters, cinemas and concert halls. The Moscow Region also declared mandatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens.

The mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is ongoing in Moscow. After booking an online appointment, any adult aged over 18 can receive a vaccine against COVID-19 free of charge in one of the 119 centers located in clinics throughout the city Without an appointment, an individual can get vaccinated in certain popular public places and some offices converted for vaccination.