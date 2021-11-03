Crisis center reports 40,443 coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours

Russia has registered 40,443 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,633,643 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.47%.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,269 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,744 cases of the infection were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,596 - in the Samara Region, 807 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 800 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 946,145, the crisis center noted.