Crisis center reports 40,443 coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours
Russia has registered 40,443 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,633,643 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.47%.
In particular, over the past day, some 3,269 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,744 cases of the infection were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,596 - in the Samara Region, 807 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 800 - in the Voronezh Region.
The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 946,145, the crisis center noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Preparations of master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin has begun - State Committee on Urban Planning
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (VIDEO)
Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive)
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive)
We will definitely see new names at World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Farid Gayibov
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus