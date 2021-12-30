Putin-Biden talks cannot cancel Russian-US consultations on security - Kremlin

A new phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden scheduled for the evening of December 30 cannot cancel the January 10 consultations on security and strategic stability between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"It cannot," he replied to a question on the matter.

Commenting on the increased intensity of Russian-US contacts, the Kremlin official emphasized that the issues on the agenda of the upcoming phone conversation between the two leaders are "a very complex substance." "Since the moment of the last talks, the Russian side, as President Putin promised, articulated its position which was set forth in the draft of two documents that were brought to the attention of Washington and several European capitals," he reiterated. According to Putin’s press secretary, this is precisely why "from our point of view, from the point of view of President Putin, the necessity of another phone conversation arose which would set the stage for the beginning of the talks [on security and strategic stability]." The spokesman also added that Putin and Biden have "a lot" to discuss.

"Any talks are conducted with a singular goal - to reach a compromise taking into account each other’s principled positions," he concluded.