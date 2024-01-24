Russian military plane with 74 people on board crashes in Belgorod (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Russian Air Force's Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region, said the Russian Defense Ministry, Trend reports.

According to the information, a total of 65 captive servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were on board the crashed Il-76. The servicemen were being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange. The Russian Aerospace Forces commission left for the crash site to establish the causes of the accident, the ministry said.

In addition to the captured AFU servicemen, six crew members, and three escort members were on board the Il-76.