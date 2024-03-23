Moscow's Crocus City Hall shooting suspect claims being offered money for terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The suspect in the shooting at Crocus City Hall said that he was offered 500,000 rubles ($5,418) for the attack, Trend reports, referring to the video of his interrogation published on social networks.

"I shot and killed people iat Crocus. For money, somewhere around 500,000 rubles," he said.

The detainee further stated that half of the money was transferred to his bank card, with the second half promised to be transferred later. He misplaced the card while fleeing from law enforcement authorities through the wilderness.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel