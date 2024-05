BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Vladimir Putin has assumed the oath of office as the president of Russia for a new six-year term, Trend reports.

On May 7, Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony took place in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

To note, on March 21, the Central Election Committee of Russia approved the results of the presidential election held on March 15-17.

Vladimir Putin was officially re-elected as president of Russia with 87.28 percent of the votes.