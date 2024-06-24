Azerbaijan to increase customs duties on export of ferrous, non-ferrous metals - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On additional measures in the field of regulating the export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals" and the repeal of the decree "On the temporary suspension of the export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals," Trend reports.

The decree mandated the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to ensure the increase and/or establishment of customs duties applied to the export of scrap and waste (non-precious metals) of ferrous and non-ferrous metals (including metal products that are no longer fit for use due to breakage, cuts, wear, or other reasons) within three months and inform the President of Azerbaijan.

To prevent deviation from the payment of export customs duties provided for by this decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, within four months, must ensure the establishment of export customs duties on products obtained obtained as a result of the processing of metalworking and waste, and (or) optimization of existing export customs duties and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers was mandated to address other issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Economy should submit its proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in case of need to take measures in accordance with the law of the Azerbaijani Republic "On the Customs Tariff" in connection with meeting the needs of enterprises of the metallurgical industry in the crushing of black and non-ferrous metals, as well as waste of raw materials.

Meanwhile, the State Customs Committee was tasked with addressing issues arising from this decree.

The Presidential Decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 457 dated April 17, 2001, "On the temporary suspension of the export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals" (Legislative Collection of Azerbaijan, 2001, No. 4, Article 227, Volume I) was repealed.

The 4th Section of this decree shall come into effect 60 days after the enactment of the normative legal act on the increase and/or establishment of customs duties on the export of scrap and waste (non-precious metals) of ferrous and non-ferrous metals as stipulated in this decree.