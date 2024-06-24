Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani ambassador calls for Baku-Cairo direct flights

Transport Materials 24 June 2024 18:05 (UTC +04:00)

Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov has advocated the opening of direct air service between Baku and Cairo in an interview with the Egyptian Al-Ahram publication, Trend reports.

"According to 2023 statistics, approximately 17,000 Azerbaijani citizens visited Egypt, while about 7,000 Egyptians traveled to Azerbaijan. We currently have a direct flight from Sharm El-Sheikh to Baku. However, we believe that establishing a direct flight from Cairo to Baku will significantly boost tourist numbers," he noted.

Polukhov emphasized that both countries boast a deep, rich history, beautiful nature, and unique cuisine, making them highly attractive to travelers.

A straight shot from Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to Azerbaijan's Baku has been up and running since March 2023, and it was on the table back in 2019.

