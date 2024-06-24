Uzbekistan opens embassy of Mongolia in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan has opened an embassy of Mongolia in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of the state visit of the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, to Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the Embassy of Mongolia in Tashkent was held,” a spokesman for Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister wrote in his Telegram channel.

The President of Mongolia, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and other officials participated in the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Mongolia have already signed 14 cooperation documents within the framework of the state visit of the President of Mongolia.

The heads of Uzbekistan and Mongolia signed a joint statement on interstate relations and cooperation.