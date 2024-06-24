Georgia to negotiate kicking off direct flights with UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Georgia will conduct active negotiations with UK airlines to establish direct flights, the Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said during a meeting with the UK Ambassador Mark Clayton, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Economy.

Kvrivishvili emphasized the cooperation between the countries in the fields of tourism and civil aviation.

She said that the Georgian government is planning to actively negotiate with British carriers in order to launch direct flights to the UK.

"We are optimistic that negotiations on launching direct flights will end positively. The Georgian aviation market is growing, especially with European destinations. In parallel with the negotiations with UK airlines, we'll review conducting an active marketing campaign in the UK market to promote Georgia's tourist attractions," said the deputy minister.

The meeting with the UK ambassador was also attended by the CEO of the Georgian Airports Union Irakli Karkashadze.

To note, Georgian airports were flying high, serving over 1.4 million passengers in the first quarter of 2024, which is a whopping 35 percent more than the same period in 2023.

