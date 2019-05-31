Turkish jets destroy PKK depots in N Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed weapon pits, shelters and munition depots used by PKK militants in the Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq as part of the Operation Claw against the illegal group, the National Defense Ministry said on May 30, Trend reported citing Hurriyet Daily.

The National Defense Ministry also updated the total number of “neutralized” militants during the ongoing operation in the region.

Four more PKK militants were “neutralized” in the operation, bringing the total number to 19, it said.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in their statements to imply that the militants in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

“Four more PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of ongoing Operation Claw in Hakurk region of northern Iraq,” it tweeted.

“Therefore, the number of terrorists neutralized so far as part of the operation has risen to 19,” it added.

The ministry also said two Turkish soldiers died May 29 from wounds sustained in a bomb blast during the operation.

