Head of Turkish Space Agency talks agency’s priorities

9 August 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Space Agency will encourage the country's private sector to invest in space technologies, said Head of the Agency Serdar Huseyn Yildirim, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Yildirim, the agency itself will not be producing space technologies, but it will control their production and work on strategy development.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Yildirim as the head of the Turkish Space Agency on August 7, 2019. He also appointed members of the board of the Turkish Space Agency.

Erdogan ratified the law on the establishment of the Turkish Space Agency on December 13, 2018. The agency operates under the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and its headquarters is located in Ankara.

In February 2017, the draft law on the establishment of the National Space Agency was submitted to the Turkish Parliament for consideration. The government of Turkey announced the creation of the National Space Agency for the first time in January 2016.

