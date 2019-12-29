Exports of Turkey's defense industry to Iran down in 11 months of 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through November 2019, Turkey's defense industry exports to Iran exceeded $1.8 million, having decreased by 30.92 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In November 2019, Turkey's defense industry exports to Iran increased 110 percent compared to November 2018, and amounted to $361,000.

From January through November 2019, the volume of Turkey's defense industry exports increased by 65.44 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to over $14.1 billion.

In November 2019, exports of Turkey's defense industry increased by 68.11 percent, compared to October 2018, and amounted to just over $2 billion.

Over the past 12 months (November 2018 – November 2019), exports of Turkey's defense industry increased by 65.31 percent, compared to the same period in 2017-2018, and amounted to almost $15.5 billion.

