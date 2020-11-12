Transport corridor from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan to benefit entire region - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The opening of new transport corridors, including a corridor from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the mainland of Azerbaijan, will contribute to the development of the entire region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference in Baku.

"We hope that Armenia will fulfill all the obligations under the signed agreement," the Turkish FM said.