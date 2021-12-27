Turkey confirms 20,138 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Sunday reported 20,138 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,307,124, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Turkey rose by 173 to 81,576 in the past 24 hours, while 21,214 people have recovered.
A total of 351,965 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 56.79 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.4 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 128.65 million doses including third booster jabs.
