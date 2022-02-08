Turkey's FM talks holding second meeting of Turkish, Armenian special representatives
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Trend:
The initiative to hold the second meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia in Vienna came from the Armenian side, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a briefing, Trend reports.
According to him, Armenia offered to hold the meeting either in Austria or in Switzerland.
"In 2009, there were already unsuccessful negotiations in Geneva, so it was decided to hold a meeting in Vienna," he explained.
Furthermore, Cavusoglu noted that Ankara officially invited Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the country's Special Representative for the normalization of relations Ruben Rubinyan to the diplomatic forum in Antalya, which will be held on March 11-13, 2022.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakhstan's president instructs gov't to provide proposals for recovery of illegally exported funds
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO)