Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 16 February 2022 06:27 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Turkey reported 94,730 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 309, while 102,673 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 461,955 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

