Ukrainian, Turkish presidents to discuss recognition of so-called "DNR", "LNR" by Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel, Trend reports referring to Zelenskyy’s message on Twitter.
The sides will discuss the recognition of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“After NSDC [Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council] meeting, discussed the current situation with [UK’s Prime Minister] Boris Johnson,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “Now we are urgently preparing an address and after that, talks with European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are planned.”
