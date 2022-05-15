Turkish FM meets with Finnish, Swedish counterparts

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on May 14 held a tripartite meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, and his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, in Berlin amid discussions that Turkey could block their NATO membership bid, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“I met with my Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Berlin on the fringes of the NATO Foreign Ministers Informal Meeting,” Cavushoglu said on Twitter.

Ahead of the meeting, the minister reiterated that the countries wanting to be NATO members must avoid supporting PKK and YPG and said he would discuss this issue with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts.

Cavushoglu emphasized that Sweden and Finland clearly support the PKK/YPG, saying, “This affects the feelings of our people negatively, despite all our warnings.”

“Therefore, a country that will be an ally should not support the PKK/YPG, the terrorist organization that attacks us every day, kills our soldiers, our police and our civilians,” he added.