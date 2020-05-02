Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday raising tariffs on China is “certainly an option” as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of the coronavirus out of Wuhan, China, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We’re not happy, obviously with what happened. This is a bad situation — all over the world, 183 countries. But we’ll be having a lot to say about that. It’s certainly an option. It’s certainly an option,” Trump told reporters.