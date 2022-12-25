Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

Death toll due to snowstorm in the US growing to 23

US Materials 25 December 2022 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Death toll due to snowstorm in the US growing to 23

Follow Trend on

At least 23 people died as a result various accidents related to the snowstorm in the US, NBC News TV Channel reports, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At least 23 people have died in weather-related fatalities. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan," the TV Channel said.

According to flightaware.com, more than 2,300 flights were canceled due to poor weather in the US. About 240,000 users remain without electricity due to the snowstorm in the country, the poweroutage.us web portal reported.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more