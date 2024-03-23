Crocus City Hall terrorist attack holds great grief for Russian people, says Baku resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall is a great grief for the Russian people, said Emin Bagirov, a resident of Baku, who came to the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan to lay flowers in memory of the victims, Trend reports.

"What has happened is a great grief for the Russian people. It is unprecedented. I express my condolences to the loved ones of the victims," he said.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at the Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 93 people with more than 100 people injured.

