Azerbaijan leaves behind Italy, Lithuania in quality of road infrastructure

5 November 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has left behind a number of European countries, including Italy and Lithuania, taking the 27th place in the sub-category “Quality of Road Infrastructure” in the Global Competitiveness Index report by the World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

Thus, Azerbaijan, which took the 27th place, left behind Turkey, which ranked 31st, the UK, which ranked 36th, Lithuania(39th), Italy (53rd) and several other European countries.

In 2019, a number of European countries were ahead of Azerbaijan in terms of quality of road infrastructure, including the Netherlands (second place), Austria (sixth place), Spain (11th place) and Germany (22nd place).

Singapore ranked first in terms of quality of road infrastructure, while Chad Central African Republic took the last (141st) place.

In general, in the Global Competitiveness Index, Azerbaijan took 58th place among 141 countries. Thus, the country climbed up 11 steps in 2019, 2.7 points more (gaining 62.7 points).

The Global Competitiveness Index is a global study and the accompanying ranking of countries in terms of economic competitiveness, compiled annually by the World Economic Forum.

Azerbaijan has recently advanced 14 steps and ranked 43rd among 125 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2019. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first in this rating in the post-Soviet space, excluding the Baltic countries.

