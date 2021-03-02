German companies may take part in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

German companies are considering the possibility of participating in reconstruction of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, Germany followed the events related to Azerbaijan liberating its territories from Armenian occupation, during the Second Karabakh War.

He noted that Germany welcomed the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 as the first step towards the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Manig added that as soon as progress on this issue becomes noticeable, German companies will be ready to participate in the reconstruction of the liberated territories, as well as in the process of demining Azerbaijani lands.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.