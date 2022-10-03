Azersun Holding realizing digital transformation with SAP in various areas such as: ERP, budgeting, human resources and procurement

Azersun Holding chose SAP as the main program for business processes in group of companies. Within the framework of the digital transformation plan, which will affect all group assets, work has begun in 4 areas: ERP, budgeting, human resources and procurement. The whole project of digital transformation is implemented by the Azersun Holding IT General Directorate SAP Support Department.

According to the roadmap, all companies in the FMCG and Retail groups are expected to be included in SAP ERP by the end of 2023. High performance system SAP S/4HANA has been implemented in retail companies Bazarstore and Al Market, wholesale company Sunfood LLC, the production companies Baku Food and Oil Factory, Azerbaijan Salt Production Association (ADIB) and Suntea Tea Factory. The last project in this direction was the SAP transition of the Azerbaijan Paper and Cardboard Production Plant (AKKIK), which consists of five factories. The project started on September 2021 and was put into «live» on March 2022. At present, Holding has been launched a project to transfer to SAP ERP Mamam chocolate & Bakery LLC.

SAP S/4HANA – a digital core for business processes, that helps a company respond quickly to external challenges, work with large amounts of data in real time and easily change business models.

In parallel with ERP projects, for budget processes the implementation of SAP Business Planning & Consolidation (BPC) has been launched. Budget processes of companies with SAP ERP are carried out in BPC. At present, the BPC project of the Azerbaijan Salt Production Association (ADIB) and Suntea Tea Factories is underway. It is planned to be put into «live» in October 2022.

Also for the basic human resources processes of all Holding’s companies such as: organization, personnel, time, salary – the SAP Human Capital Management (HCM) module has been implemented. SAP SuccessFactors application has been started for other processes. So SAP SuccessFactors Recruitment module went live in May, 2022 and the project, related to the onboarding module, has been started.

SAP SuccessFactors is a cloud HR-sistem that provides software for human capital management (HCM), using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

From the point of view of the procurement, Azersun Holding was decided to replace the internally written program currently in use for central procurement processes with SAP Ariba. In this context, the Ariba project has been launched in Holding. SAP Ariba solutions create direct, intelligent connections between your business and your suppliers and targeted solution providers, redefining how you communicate, collaborate, and get work done.

«IT-systems, built on the basis of innovative SAP technologies, will help Azersun Holding company to increase transparency and business efficiency, — commented Svetlana Yankina, Managing Director of SAP Azerbaijan. — It will also enable businesses to become better for shareholders, partners, employees and customers».

«Such a large-scale implementation of SAP products is a technological breakthrough in terms of competitiveness and operational efficiency. This digital transformation will allow Azersun Holding to create a new transparent management system, based on the best world practices, change not only business processes, but mindset of the people. Each employee will be able to improve their skills» —added Kamil Agajanov, SAP Support Director of Azersun Holding.

About companies:

Azersun Holding started out back in 1991 to become a strong market leader position in the food production, retail and farming sectors throughout the country and regionwide. Since the very start of its activities, the company invariably pursued a policy of corporate social responsibility through a consistent cooperative approach towards its customers, stakeholders and the Azerbaijani public in general. This also stems from a deeply held vision that the country development extends far beyond the economic dimension into the social and cultural proceeds of the business projects in process. Azersun Holding has a strong unwavering passion for its mission with respect to celebrating, preserving and promoting of this valuable heritage among youth. We regard the rich cultural legacy of Azerbaijan as a linchpin within the global cultural heritage and strive to foster, preserve and promote it to the future generations.

SAP is the world leader in enterprise applications in terms of software and software-related service revenue. Based on market capitalization, we are the world’s third largest independent software manufacturer. SAP solutions and services are used by more than 440,000 customers in 180 countries around the world.

In 2015, SAP opened a legal representative office in Azerbaijan. Since then SAP has helped Azerbaijan companies from Retail, Wholesale and Distribution, CPG, Telecom, Public sector, Finance transform and optimize their businesses based on innovative solutions.

The company actively invests in training, enhancing competence and developing ecosystem expertise. There are 5 country’s universities in Azerbaijan receive free access to SAP software for educational purposes.

