Azerbaijan reveals number of working groups established within azranking.az state portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A total of 23 working groups were established within the framework of the azranking.az state portal, 77 meetings were held and 15 road maps were approved in 2022, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli said during a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Gasimli, opportunities for online appeal of citizens, an information panel, the possibility of a direct G2C (government-to-citizens) dialogue and a number of other features have been integrated with this portal.

"The World Bank, within the framework of cooperation with the azranking.az platform supports our country in the implementation of green technologies and projects," he added.