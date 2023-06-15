Tajikistan interested in Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov at the meeting with Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir pointed out the special importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The visits of the presidents of states and the meetings held at a high level give impetus to the transition to a qualitatively new level of partnership and the sustainable development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Thus, the meetings held within the framework of the state visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Tajikistan in April of this year, as well as the signed documents, contributed to the expansion of cooperation.

The meeting provided information on Azerbaijan's long-term strategic initiatives, regional and global energy projects, as well as ongoing investment projects.

The possibilities of potential cooperation were discussed, including in the development of the aluminum industry, providing methodological and practical support to relevant structures of Tajikistan for the creation and operation of industrial parks.

The sides expressed confidence that the Middle Corridor project being implemented in the transport and communication areas, in which both Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are interested, will play a special role in the development of regional cooperation.

Kabir noted that trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan is developing steadily. The minister also said that Tajikistan is interested in Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks.

The Tajik delegation visited the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park during the visit. The guests were informed about the industrial parks being created in Azerbaijan in accordance with the industrialization policy, favorable conditions created for entrepreneurs, modern infrastructure, preferential mechanisms and services used for residents.