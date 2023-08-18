Azerbaijan and Türkiye to develop cooperation in the field of air navigation (PHOTO)

In Istanbul, on August 18, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and the General Directorate of State Airports of Türkiye (DHMI) signed an agreement on the establishment of a regional platform for the Coordination of Air Navigation Safety of SOCEA air navigation service providers to ensure the safety of air navigation flights between Europe and Asia.

The initiators of the creation of the SOCEA platform are AZAL and DHMI.

The agreement was signed by Farhan Guliyev, Director of Azeraeronavigation ATC of AZAL, and Huseyn Keskin, Director General of DHMI Türkiye.

This agreement was the result of cooperation between AZAL and DHMI within the framework of the economic cooperation program between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. It emphasizes the pursuit to ensure flight safety in the region and cooperation in the aviation industry of the two countries.

The SOCEA international air navigation cooperation platform is designed to develop and implement a regional flight safety strategy, as well as to promote cooperation between air navigation service providers in the region, whose founders and first members are Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

SOCEA will also contribute to the effective implementation of air traffic safety management systems in the region, the application of a risk assessment approach for flight safety management at the regional level, as well as the promotion of modernization and standardization of the digitalization process of the industry.