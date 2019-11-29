Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 28-Nov. 29

29 November 2019 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 23 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Nov. 29, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian MFA: Mutual visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - indicator of intention to facilitate establishing contacts
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 November 17:13
OSCE MG co-chairmen to hold consultations in Bratislava
Politics 28 November 15:52
Ambassador: Turkey wants to see more efforts for Karabakh conflict settlement as soon as possible
Politics 28 November 14:33
FM: Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - positive step
Politics 28 November 13:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 27-Nov. 28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 November 09:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Nov. 26-Nov. 27
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 November 09:39
Latest
Azerbaijani company talks on big construction project implementation in Sumgait
Business 09:31
Georgia decreases electricity imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:20
Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:14
Turkmenistan eyes to buy special vehicles in Switzerland
Business 09:07
Key challenges for Kazakhstan's renewable energy development (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:54
Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dies at 101
Other News 08:42
4 killed, 5 injured in attacks against Ebola response team in DRC
Other News 07:55
Australian lawmakers urged to raise age of criminal responsibility
Other News 07:29
Cuba works to boost renewable energy by 2030
Other News 06:47