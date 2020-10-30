Azerbaijan destroys another "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian troops (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 October 2020 22:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan destroys another "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian troops (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.30

Trend:

On October 30, at about 20:25 (GMT+4), Azerbaijani army units destroyed the "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian armed forces in the Aghdam direction of the front, Trend reports on Oct. 30 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

