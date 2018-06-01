Ukraine’s ex-president: ADR’s creation was historic event for whole continent

1 June 2018 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Ukraine’s former president Leonid Kuchma has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR),” Kuchma said in his letter. “ADR’s creation was a big historic event not only for the Azerbaijani people, but for the whole continent.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Secretary General: OIC is ready to engage in Karabakh conflict’s settlement if approached by parties involved (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:44
Development plan to be submitted for oil and gas production at offshore block in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:39
BEOC preparing contract for drilling deep well in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 17:37
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:36
Cargolux looking to increase presence in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:31
Cargolux positive about future co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:25
SGC to bring new breath to European gas market
Oil&Gas 17:18
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 4
Economy news 17:07
Turkish, Georgian presidents mull importance of TANAP
Oil&Gas 16:59
MP: SGC opening shows Azerbaijan reached all its goals
Oil&Gas 16:39
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits frontline units (PHOTO)
Politics 16:32
UAE research center to help promote Islamic finance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:57
Izetbegovic: Relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to further develop
Politics 15:38
To attention of those wishing to get MBA education
Society 15:22
EBRD postpones loan allocation for solid waste management in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 14:47
Azercell triggers initiatives on protection of children’s rights (PHOTO)
ICT 13:09
Sale of US dollars to banks by SOFAZ down
Economy news 13:05