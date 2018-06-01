Ukraine’s ex-president: ADR’s creation was historic event for whole continent

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Ukraine’s former president Leonid Kuchma has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR),” Kuchma said in his letter. “ADR’s creation was a big historic event not only for the Azerbaijani people, but for the whole continent.”

Story still developing

