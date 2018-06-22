Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs may meet soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers may meet soon, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend June 22.

“The ministers and heads of delegations, who took part in the 10th Eastern Partnership Informal Partnership Dialogue, were introduced to each other within the event,” he added.

"It cannot be called a meeting, but an agreement was reached that the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will be held in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement through the OSCE Minsk Group," Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

