More people arrested in Azerbaijan regarding Ganja events (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Three more persons charged with committing a vicious attack on police in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city have been arrested, Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies told Trend July 14.

As a result of the operative investigation activities, Azerbaijani citizen Akif Aliyev, accused of taking part in the assault on July 3, 2018, has been arrested.

In addition, Seymur Aliyev and Elman Rustamov, active participants of the criminal act that took place in Ganja city on July 10, have been arrested.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office also launched criminal cases against officials of two websites - gununsesi.info and teref.info, who were deliberately spreading false information.

Four persons suspected of being involved in the Ganja events were detained when crossing the Azerbaijan-Russia border in the Gusar district, and one person was detained when crossing the Azerbaijan-Georgia border in the Gazakh district.

As it was noted at the recently held meeting under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, none of those who were involved in committing these acts will escape responsibility, and all those responsible, will answer before justice.

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news