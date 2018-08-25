President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of vine-growing and wine-making complex of Shirvan wines LLC in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)

25 August 2018 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a vine-growing and wine-making complex owned by "Shirvan wines" LLC in Meysari village, Shamakhi district.

Executive Director of "Shirvan wines" LLC Jeyhun Soltanov informed the head of state and his wife that the vine-growing and wine-making complex occupies a total area of 310 hectares.

A wine plant, which covers an area of 4,398 square meters in the territory of the complex, meets modern standards and is supplied with equipment of the French Pera company. The plant aims to achieve an annual wine production of 1.4 million liters. The complex also features a wine museum, restaurant, terrace, parking lot and guest house.

French technologist Jam Montagnais said that the first vineyard was created here in 2015 when 100,000 seeds of French grape varieties were planted in an area of 40 hectares. The vineyard produced the first harvest last year, which included 233,379 tons of grape and resulted in the production of three types of wine named "Sadaf", "Marjan" and "Makhmari" under the brand "Meysari".

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva signed the first products.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the staff of the complex.

