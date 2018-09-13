"Falcon Turaz-2018” drills continue in Turkish Konya city (PHOTO)

13 September 2018 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The combat aircraft have carried out joint flights along the route at a given altitude according to the plan of the Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical flight training "Falcon Turaz-2018”, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement Sept. 13.

During another day of the training, the tasks have been performed to defeat air defense facilities, to deliver strikes against ground targets of the conventional enemy and to perform maneuvers to evade from fighter aviation of the conventional enemy.

The joint tactical flight training with the participation of the air forces of the two countries are being held currently in the city of Konya, Turkey according to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The main purpose of the training is to achieve effective cooperation between the air forces of the two countries, as well as to ensure the exchange of experience between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The training will last until September 14.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan to attend events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation - envoy
Politics 16:38
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan: potential opportunities for cooperation
Commentary 16:34
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani-Turkish unity inviolable
Politics 16:30
IFAC: Azerbaijani science achievements to give new opportunities in use of modern technologies
ICT 16:19
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to attend German-Azerbaijani Business Forum Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan
Business 16:06
Armenia again confirms it being occupant state - Foreign Ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:33
Latest
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss partnership in field of energy and on Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 16:54
Missile attack on ‘terrorists’ in Iraq - message for superpowers, IRGC says
Society 16:50
Iran increases its agricultural exports
Business 16:47
Uzbekistan eyes to process all of its cotton harvest
Economy news 16:40
Erdogan to attend events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation - envoy
Politics 16:38
Uzbek start-ups granted new benefits
Economy news 16:36
Cyber attacks cost German industry almost $50 billion
Europe 16:36
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan: potential opportunities for cooperation
Commentary 16:34
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani-Turkish unity inviolable
Politics 16:30