"Falcon Turaz-2018” drills continue in Turkish Konya city (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The combat aircraft have carried out joint flights along the route at a given altitude according to the plan of the Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical flight training "Falcon Turaz-2018”, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement Sept. 13.

During another day of the training, the tasks have been performed to defeat air defense facilities, to deliver strikes against ground targets of the conventional enemy and to perform maneuvers to evade from fighter aviation of the conventional enemy.

The joint tactical flight training with the participation of the air forces of the two countries are being held currently in the city of Konya, Turkey according to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The main purpose of the training is to achieve effective cooperation between the air forces of the two countries, as well as to ensure the exchange of experience between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The training will last until September 14.

