Azerbaijan's MFA protests to OSCE MG regarding resettlement of Lebanon Armenians to Karabakh (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed a strong protest to the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (OSCE MG) regarding the resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"Recently, the videos have been spread on social networks demonstrating the continuation of the policy of illegal settlement by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding areas of Azerbaijan," said the MFA.



"After the explosion in Beirut, Armenia, using the tragedy in this country for its own nefarious purposes, began to implement plans to resettle Lebanese Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas which are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and currently under military occupation. This illegal activity is a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law by Armenia, including the Geneva Convention of 1949 and its additional protocols, as well as the obligations assumed by Armenia itself," the MFA noted.