Our heroic warriors will always be in my spotlight in the future - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Our heroic warriors will always be in my spotlight in the future, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“We will further strengthen this historic victory in the legal and political spheres. After that, our citizens will live comfortably and return to their homeland. Thanks to you, Azerbaijan will enter a new era,” Azerbaijani president said.

“This is why I came to pay my respects to you today, immediately after the end of the war. I would like to thank your parents for raising such heroic children for the state. I have come to express my personal gratitude and congratulations to you. The first people I congratulate are you and all our heroic warriors in your person. I have come to say that I will always be with you. You can count on me. Our heroic warriors will always be in my spotlight in the future. I congratulate you again, get well soon and return to normal life. Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.